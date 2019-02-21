A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for more rain moving in. A Flash Flood Watch goes in effect from late Thursday night until late Saturday night.
It will be a half and half day, starting off much calmer with temps in the 40s. Areas of dense fog will be possible. Look for highs in the middle 50s with rain moving in late. This marks the beginning of another unsettled time period for Middle Tennessee.
Several waves of heavy rain are expected through late Saturday night. We're on track for an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flooding is likely.
On top of the rain, there is a threat of severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. There is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level 3 out of 5. Right now, damaging wind appears to be the greatest threat, although an isolated tornado is not out of the picture. Make sure to stay weather aware this weekend.
