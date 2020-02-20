Early morning rain moves in from the south. At times, snow may mix in for areas along and south of 40. Most of this activity should melt upon impact. If anything, minor accumulations are possible for the Plateau. As temperatures climb any snow showers will transition into all rain.
Quiet and colder Thursday night, lows in the 20s. Wind chills will be even worse in the teens.
Friday features cold sunshine and highs in the 40s.
Cold weather is only temporary as sunshine takes over again on Saturday. Temperatures moderate into the 50s.
There's more rain moving in on the back half of the weekend. A better rain risk arrives early next week. Temperatures rain mild in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.