Dry but much colder today! Morning temperatures are starting near the freezing mark and end up in the 40s.
Another skiff of snow tonight, a 4WARN Weather Alert continues for the potential of additional minor accumulation through Friday morning. Turning to showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees.
Showers and snow showers return again Friday night.
Winter will be a thing of the past this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s.
Unsettled skies return next week with rounds of rain and possibly thunderstorms. Several inches of rain expected which will aggravate river flooding. Make sure you're connected to the 4WARN Storm Team by downloading the News4 App.
