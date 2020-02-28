4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for the potential of more snow.
During the morning a wintry mix is possible. This will aid in wet roads for the commute. The Plateau will likely see all snow throughout the first half of the day with minor accumulations.
Temperatures warm through the 40s A few showers are possible in the afternoon. By night, more snow showers may mix in.
Dry for the weekend! Pleasant with near normal temperatures in the 50s and sunshine.
Heating up on Sunday into the 60s as clouds creep back in.
Rounds of rain in the forecast next week. Several inches of rain possible which will aggravate river flooding.
