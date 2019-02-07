Severe storms hit Middle Tennessee last night, causing flooding throughout the area.

A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for the potential of flooding this evening as rain continues to fall.

The intensity of the rain is much less so widespread flooding is not expected. However the ground already saturated, so it won't take much rain to see isolated flooding again.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Friday, but it will be shockingly cold after record setting warm air.

Saturday remains dry with sunshine and highs staying the 40s.

By Sunday, winds become more southerly helping to warm the air to near 50 degrees before rain moves in during the afternoon.

Another rainy patterns sets up for the beginning of next week with highs returning to the 60s by Tuesday.