4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through tomorrow. A Flood Watch is in effect until noon on Thursday.
Rain, a flood threat, a few storms, warmth, humidity, cold air, and some snow are all in our forecast for the next few days.
Waves of rain and even a few thunderstorms are likely through tonight. The heaviest, most persistent rain will fall over the Cumberland Plateau and southeastern Middle Tennessee. The lightest and most sporadic rain will far over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee.
This evening, a strong to severe storm or two with damaging wind gusts will be possible over far southeastern Middle Tennessee. Although unlikely, a quick spin up tornado can not be ruled out.
Colder air overspreads the entire area on Thursday, as rain showers become more patchy. The 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for the possibility lingering flooding problems across southeast Middle Tennessee. Even colder air on Thursday night will make for a few snow showers. High Thursday in the mid 40s with the low near freezing.
A dusting will be possible on elevated surfaces by early Friday morning. The Cumberland Plateau could receive as much as 1/2" of snow by Friday morning. High Friday will be in the mid 40s again.
Another weak system on Saturday will make for a light rain/snow mix in spots, temperatures will reach the upper 40s.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and a high in the upper 50s.
More rain is expected Monday through Wednesday of next week.
