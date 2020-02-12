4WARN Weather Alert in effect for possible flooding and strong storms Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Watch begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continues until early Thursday.
Showers are back for the morning commute. There will be a light break from the rain in the early afternoon. Highs will warm into the 60s!
Strong to severe thunderstorms move in late in the afternoon and evening. The main concerns are for heavy rain, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado. Make sure to join Lisa and Dan on News4 for team coverage. Another way to prepare is by downloading the News4 App.
All the rain and thunderstorms move out early Thursday. It'll be rather chilly with temperatures holding steady in the 30s and 40s.
By Friday morning, lows in the teens! After a bitter beginning, it'll be brighter and cold in the 30s for the afternoon.
