4WARN Weather Alert across Southern Middle Tennessee through early this evening for some more strong to severe thundestorms.
Main threats are lightning, strong wind gusts, small hail and flash flooding. Timing will last through 9:00 P.M.
Otherwise tonight will be warm and muggy with lows near 70.
This summery pattern continues through the weekend into early next week. Count on highs in the low 90s and lows near 70 and hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours all throughout this week.
