4WARN Weather Alert remain in effect for more rain moving in Thursday night.
The rain has ended tonight, but the dry break won't last long. Most of Thursday will be dry, high in the mid 60s. Rain moves back in late Thursday.
It continues Friday and Saturday. Saturday there is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms too. It will be a wet, windy and warm day.
Flooding again is going to be problem. Make sure to stay weather aware and check back for updates.
An additional 3-4" of rain is possible in some areas through early Sunday morning.
Temperatures will range from a high Friday of 56 to a warmer 70 on Saturday.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The dry trend continues into Monday.
