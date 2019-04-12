** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennesse beginning late Saturday night through Sunday **
Cloudy and much cooler day across Middle Tennessee.
Showers will be hard to come by tonight but a few discrete batches of rain will be possible, mainly after midnight.
A warm front will lift through the area Saturday morning keeping rain chances elevated.
However, most of the day will be dry.
Beginning late Saturday evening a line of showers and storms will start to move through.
Within this line, damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
The best time frame for strong to severe storms will be between 3 AM to Noon Sunday.
Then, during Sunday afternoon a secondary round of rain will bring another chance at strong to severe storms. This second round looks to impact areas along and east of I-65.
Afterwards, light to moderate rain will continue at times through Sunday afternoon & evening.
The greatest concern is the round coming through in the morning. Depending on if the atmosphere can destabilize again during the afternoon will dictate the strength of the storms.
We're back to dry and sunny conditions for the first half of next week before another round of showers & storms moves in Thursday.
