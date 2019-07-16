A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Barry's remnants continue to stream into Middle Tennessee today.
A broken line of showers and storms will move into the western half of the state early this afternoon.
In this line embedded thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
However, severe ingredients aren't very impressive but they're not zero either.
Showers/storms will reach the metro area closer to 6/7PM tonight.
For Wednesday, broken showers and storms continue as Barry makes a last push across the area.
By Thursday, we'll finally be out of Barry's grip but storms remain in the forecast during the afternoon.
Friday through Sunday look more like typical summertime weather for the Midstate.
Isolated afternoon showers and storms with plenty of heat in the 90's are in the forecast this weekend.
