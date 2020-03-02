Monday morning rain showers and rumbles of thunder! No severe weather starting off but conditions turn unsettled late in the afternoon. Strong thunderstorms expected which could bring damaging wind and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most of this activity will linger into the night. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts by downloading our free News4 App.
Rain wraps up early Tuesday morning. Thankfully, the rest of the week does not look as wet for us.
Off and on showers continue through the middle of the week for areas south. Rain totals will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Higher amounts expected for areas south, especially along the Tennessee and Alabama state line.
Conditions clear up heading into the weekend. Temperatures climb through the 50s and 60s. Don't forget this, this is the weekend we Spring forward! Cheers to later sunsets.
