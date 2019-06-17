A 4WARN Weather Alert through Wednesday.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible through tonight. Damaging wind and small hail are possible with any of these storms.
Tonight, lows will be around 70.
On Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again, some of which will be around during the morning, too. The is a risk some could be strong to severe. High will be in the mid 80s.
Wednesday will be similar. A marginal threat for severe weather will remain in the forecast through Wednesday. Hot and humid with the high in the upper 80s.
Showers and storms will exit on Thursday, high will be lower in the mid 80s.
Friday will be dry but hot, high near 90.
The weekend will then turn even hotter with isolated thunderstorms Saturday and a slightly higher chance for pop-up storms on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 90s.
