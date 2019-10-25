4WARN Weather Alert for Saturday
Stay weather aware for impacts from high wind and continued rain on weekend plans.
Rain increases in intensity overnight. Occasional downpours are likely, with a few rumbles of thunder. By morning, 1"-2" of rain will have fallen. Temperatures will start to rise by dawn on Saturday as the southerly wind increases.
Early Saturday, steady rain will taper off for much of Middle Tennessee except for along the Tennessee River. Most the Mid State will have several hours on Saturday of clouds and windy weather with just occasional showers but mainly dry conditions.
Nashville's most likely mostly dry time will be 9am until 2pm. During the afternoon, steady rain, downpours, and thunderstorms will overspread Middle Tennessee again from the west.
The winds could be 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. This could be enough to bring down some weaker trees or branches and blow over tents at outdoor events.
Saturday evening will be very wet for a time, before the rain exits the Mid State Sunday morning.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend, expect breaking clouds with temperatures climbing from the 50s into the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with highs near 70.
More rain is likely Wednesday into Thursday before colder air takes over for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
