Extremely hot temperatures stick around through the weekend. Relief arrives early next week.
Mostly sunny today with highs in the 90s. When you factor in the humidity it'll be feel much hotter. Due to the dangerous heat, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southern Kentucky through Sunday. A Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon for Middle Tennessee.
Saturday looks hot again with heat index values above 100 degrees.
By Sunday, thunderstorms will develop. A better chance arrives early next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Heat advisory. Hi: 95 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Sunny.
