Friday's weather graphics - 7/19/19

Extremely hot temperatures stick around through the weekend. Relief arrives early next week. 

Heat advisory - 7/19/19

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 90s. When you factor in the humidity it'll be feel much hotter. Due to the dangerous heat, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southern Kentucky through Sunday. A Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon for Middle Tennessee.

Heat warning - 7/19/19

Saturday looks hot again with heat index values above 100 degrees.

By Sunday, thunderstorms will develop. A better chance arrives early next week. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. Heat advisory. Hi: 95 Wind: SW 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SW 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Sunny.

Laura Bannon

