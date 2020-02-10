Another active weather week for Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along and south of 40 through Tuesday.
Rain moving through for the morning commute. Showers, heavy at times continue for most of the day. Highs in the middle 50s. Flooding will be a concern for areas south.
The rain will begin to taper off for the first half of Tuesday. Highs in the 50s.
We'll need to monitor the round moving in on Wednesday into early Thursday for strong to severe thunderstorms.
In total through Thursday, areas could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain. The ground is still saturated and several rivers are still under warnings and advisories. All the rain this week will aggravate those areas even further. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts and download the News4 App.
There's a break in the rain Friday and Saturday as temperatures moderate. Sunday holds for more rain and highs in the 60s.
