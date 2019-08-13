The heat and humidity will be even more intense today. A Heat Advisory has been posted for Middle Tennessee. Highs in the mid to upper 90s in Nashville, with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.

Strong to severe storms will develop during the middle of the day over northern Middle Tennessee and gradually push southward. Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary concerns.

Quiet weather will be with us for the rest of the week.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Clouds and sun. 60% chance of showers and storms late. Hi: 97 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Wind: N 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

