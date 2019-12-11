It's a bitter cold morning as temperatures start in the 20s. Use extreme cause while driving over bridges and overpasses. Some spots could be slick, especially for areas southeast and east of Nashville. 

Chilly sunshine this afternoon as highs warm through the 40s. 

Another cold night in store as lows fall back into the 20s. 

Trending milder through the end of the week. Highs in the 50s. Rain makes a return for Friday and will linger into Saturday morning. 

Pleasantly cool for the end of the weekend. 

More rain heads in this direction for early next week. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.