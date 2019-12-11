It's a bitter cold morning as temperatures start in the 20s. Use extreme cause while driving over bridges and overpasses. Some spots could be slick, especially for areas southeast and east of Nashville.
Chilly sunshine this afternoon as highs warm through the 40s.
Another cold night in store as lows fall back into the 20s.
Trending milder through the end of the week. Highs in the 50s. Rain makes a return for Friday and will linger into Saturday morning.
Pleasantly cool for the end of the weekend.
More rain heads in this direction for early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.