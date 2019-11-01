4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for freezing temperatures. Freeze warning through 9AM.
It's a frosty start! Make sure to get out the door as soon as possible to warm up the car. Temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Gradually warming through the day with plenty of sun. Highs in the lower 50s.
Cooler weather will linger this weekend. Highs in the 50s with lows near freezing.
By next week, milder temperatures return.
