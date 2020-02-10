4WARN Weather Alert in effect through Thursday.
A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along and south of 40 and the Cumberland Plateau through Tuesday.
Additional flooding may develop over southeastern Middle Tennessee after midnight tonight, carrying into Tuesday. Low in the mid 40s.
The rain will begin to taper off for the first half of Tuesday. Highs in the 50s.
We'll need to monitor the next round moving in on Wednesday. Expect mainly rain Wednesday. Wednesday night into early Thursday we could see strong to severe thunderstorms. Wednesday night alone 1-3' of rain is possible.
In total through Thursday, areas could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain. The ground is still saturated and several rivers are still under warnings and advisories. All the rain this week will aggravate those areas even further. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts and download the News4 App.
There's a break in the rain Friday and Saturday as temperatures moderate. Sunday holds for more rain and highs in the 60s.
