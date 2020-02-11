A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along and south of 40 and the Cumberland Plateau through noon today.
Early morning rain will make for another slow moving commute. Additional flooding may develop over southeastern Middle Tennessee. The second half of the day will be quiet and dry but cooler. Highs in the upper 40s with a stiff north breeze.
Don't put away the umbrellas just yet. The next round of rain isn't too far behind. Light to moderate rain moves in Tuesday night into early Wednesday. There will be a break in the action by early afternoon.
By night into early Thursday we could see strong to severe thunderstorms that could contain damaging wind gusts. Wednesday night alone 1-3" of rain is possible.
Showers and thunderstorms move out early Thursday, leaving behind a bright sky and colder temperatures. Highs for week's end in the 40s.
Dry skies linger into the first half of the weekend. Gradually warming through early next week. Our soggy February weather pattern continues as more rain strolls in for the start of the new school and work week.
