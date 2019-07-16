The remnants of Barry will bring rounds of heavy rain and storms to the Midstate through Wednesday night. 

Skies are quiet for now. Temps top off near 90 degrees today. Showers and storms develop through the day. The main concern is for localized flooding. I cannot completely rule out a quick spin-up tornado and gusty wind. Area of concern is along and west of 65. 

We're done with Barry by Thursday. In fact, the second half of the week looks quiet with sunshine dominating and warming temps. Highs in the 90s.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 74 Wind: SW  5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an AM shower.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

