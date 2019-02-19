A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued to the risk of flooding from Tuesday through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
We'll have a quiet and cold start on Tuesday. Make sure to have the rain gear, as our first round of heavy rain arrives this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.
This activity will overspread the Midstate during the evening. Be prepared for a slow evening commute. Rain will be heavy at times, which will aid in flooding by Wednesday morning. This wave will bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain.
The second round we are monitoring hits the Midstate from Friday through Sunday. By the end of the weekend, totals could range anywhere from 5 to 7 inches.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain. Hi: 44. Wind: NE 5-10.
Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 100% chance of rain. 1 to 2 inches possible. Lo: 42. Wind: NE/SE 10-25.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers. Hi: 62, Lo: 42. Wind: S 10-25.
