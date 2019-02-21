A much-welcomed break from the rain is expected for a few more hours across Middle Tennessee.
However, by midday, more rain moves in.
Widespread light to moderate rain will fall through the afternoon/evening tonight and will be around for Friday's morning commute.
With the ground already completely saturated, any burst of rain could quickly lead to more flooding issues.
There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Saturday evening. This means conditions are favorable for flooding, but you knew that.
Heavy bursts of rain will arrive Friday evening lasting through the overnight and beginning the day Saturday.
Widespread flooding is likely again Saturday morning, and it could be as bad as what we saw Wednesday morning.
Showers/storms lift northward late Saturday morning allowing for another brief pause from the relentless rain.
River levels continue to rise as showers work back in today through Saturday. The Cumberland River in #Nashville excepted to creep into minor flood stage by SAT AM before dropping next week. @WSMV #tnwx pic.twitter.com/k9ZhBXYpcR— Cody Murphy 🌎 (@CodyMurphyWx) February 21, 2019
The colds front associated with the weekend wave will march through Saturday afternoon/evening. Ahead of this front, a line of storms will move through from west to east bringing the potential for more heavy rain and maybe even some borderline severe storms.
In addition to the heavy rain, gusty winds upwards of 40 mph are possible with Saturday's evening line of storms.
Once this front clears out by Sunday, we'll welcome in a dry few days across the state. Thankfully, this break will allow rivers and creeks to recede, putting an end to our flood threat for the time being.
Today through Saturday, we'll likely pick up on an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain pushing us closer and closer to the wettest February on record.
