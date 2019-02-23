Flash flooding is in progress this morning, with additional areas expected to develop through the morning. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.
Widespread heavy rain will continue through mid-morning, then the rain should become more patchy. It'll turn very mild and muggy as a southerly breeze develops. Late this afternoon and this evening, strong to severe thunderstorms will move in with damaging wind, more flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. The best chance for severe weather in Nashville will be around dinnertime from 5 to 7 p.m.
Late tonight, the rain will exit. It'll turn sunny and dry tomorrow, but cooler. Temperatures will drop to around freezing early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-50s. Only very slight shower chances return for the late part of the week.
