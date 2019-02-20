A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for the risk of flooding this week.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee through Thursday morning.
Showers and storms this morning will cause problems for the morning commute. Be on the lookout for street flooding. Remember -- turn around, drown.
Rain continues through the day today. Heavy at times. This wave to bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Highs today in the 60s.
Look for calmer weather on Thursday. Highs in the middle 50s.
The rain break is temporary as our next wave scoots in for Friday. There is a threat of severe weather by Saturday. Flooding again is going to be problem. Make sure to stay weather aware and check back for updates.
When it’s all said and done, as much as 5 to 7 inches of rainfall expected through early Sunday morning.
