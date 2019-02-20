A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for the following areas through noon.
- Southeastern Davidson County
- Northern Marshall County
- Rutherford County
- Maury County
- Williamson County
- Southern Wilson County
- Northwestern Cannon County
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the following counties until 12:15 p.m.
- Marshall County
- Southeastern Rutherford County
- Lawrence County
- Coffee County
- Giles County
- Bedford County
The following areas are already being impacted or will be impacted by flooding: Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Mount Pleasant, Thompson's Station, Watertown, Walterhill, Chapel Hill, Eagleville, Auburntown, Culleoka, Triune, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Hampshire, Rockvale, Shelbyville, Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Manchester, Pulaski, Tullahoma, Loretto, Summertown, Chapel Hill, Ardmore, Cornersville, St. Joseph, Wartrace, Elkton, Minor Hill, Bell Buckle, Ethridge, Lynnville, Normandy and Henryville.
News4 has learned two cars are submerged by floodwater at the parking lot of the Brentwood YMCA on Concord Road.
Flash flooding occurring in Brentwood. Cars submerged in water. Please be careful! #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/OQyO8urmEM— Speaker Glen Casada (@GlenCasada) February 20, 2019
Showers and storms this morning are causing problems for the morning commute. Be on the lookout for street flooding. Remember - turn around, don't drown.
Rain continues through the day today and will be heavy at times. This wave will bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Highs today will be in the 60s.
Look for calmer weather on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.
The rain break is temporary as our next wave scoots in for Friday. There is a threat of severe weather by Saturday. Flooding again is going to be problem. Make sure to stay weather aware and check back for updates.
When it’s all said and done, as much as 5 to 7 inches of rainfall is expected through early Sunday morning.
