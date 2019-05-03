4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect this morning.
Early wake up call for many in Middle Tennessee. Showers and non-severe storms cruising through. Heavy rain and frequent lightning can be expected.
Morning activity clears out and there may be a few leftover showers. Staying warm with highs near 80 degrees.
A better chance of rain moves in ton=night into Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible. With the added rain the highs will be lower in the 70s Saturday.
Showers wrap up early Sunday, giving us one dry day this weekend. Sunday will be in the mid 70s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S/NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Wind: S/W 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny.
Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.