A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Nashville until 6AM. In the Plateau stays in effect through the middle of the morning.
Light snow/flurries wind down this morning. Beware of icy roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. A few flurries possible during the day. Overall, dramatically colder with highs in the upper 30s.
A rain/snow mix is possible by tomorrow morning, especially north. Highs will climb into the 40s.
Sunday will be the one dry and warm day. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Next week is looking soggy. Several more inches of rain expected. Stay weather alert and connected to the 4WARN Storm Team. Download the free News4 App.
