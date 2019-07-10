A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today and tomorrow for dangerous heat and strong isolated storms
The heat is on! Temperatures are soaring into the mid-90s for many throughout the Midstate, but with the heat index, it will feel more like 100 this afternoon.
A passing storm is possible into the early evening, but most everyone will remain dry. Otherwise, expect a warm and muggy night, low 76.
Rain chances increase tomorrow. A 50% chance of rain shower or thunderstorm. Some storms could be on the strong side, especially for areas east of I-65. That area is in a 1 out of a 1-5 scale for possible severe storms.
The heat won't be as oppressive for the rest of the week, but still hot in the lower 90s. Stay hydrated and limit your outdoor exposure. Expect a few isolated thunderstorms each day, but not a washout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.