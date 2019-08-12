Dangerous heat is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will range from 100-110°.
By late in the afternoon tomorrow a line of showers and storms will move through the area pushing the heat and humidity out. This line poses a threat for strong to severe storms. We have issued a 4WARN Weather Alert for the dangerous heat and threat of severe weather.
Not as hot for the rest of the week with highs near 90 degrees.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerous heat. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms late. Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.
