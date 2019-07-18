A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for the building heat & humidity. Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days for Middle Tennessee.
A Heat Advisory is in effect today until 7pm for Middle Tennessee. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for southern Kentucky through Sunday.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with a few showers and storms lingering until midnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Both Friday and Saturday will be tremendously hot, with highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will peak around 105 degrees in most areas. It'll be dry for most on both days -- only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. Take heat precautions and remain in the air conditioning as much as possible.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop Sunday, to be followed by widespread thunderstorms on Monday. Temperatures then will be lower because of the increase cloud cover and rain.
Some relief follows, Tuesday and Wednesday will turn less humid with below average temperatures. Lows then will be in the 60s with highs only in the low-mid 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.