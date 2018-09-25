A 4WARN Weather Alert continues for Middle Tennessee as unsettled weather remain in the area through Wednesday.
Tonight, rain will diminish temporarily before increasing again early Wednesday. Any additional rainfall on saturated ground could trigger more flooding problems so watch for water standing over roads. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible including some gusty winds.
Rain will end from west to east on Wednesday, exiting Nashville around midday.
Through Wednesday evening, the heaviest rain in our area will fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee where an additional 1-2" are likely.
Behind the front Wednesday, less humid air will take over Wednesday night and Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be brighter and beautiful, with low humidity and highs around 80 degrees. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s.
Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s by Sunday, lingering through at least Tuesday of next week.
