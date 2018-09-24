A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect. More rain is in the forecast through Wednesdya. This could trigger more flooding issues.
Rain diminishes for most areas tonight, before additional showers and storms develop tomorrow. We'll have a few sunny breaks tomorrow, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 80s.
Heavy rain is expected late Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday as a front moves into Middle Tennessee.
Late Wednesday and Thursday, the rain will exit and less humid air will begin to move in.
Friday through the weekend will be pleasant. It'll be partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the low-mid 80s. Isolated storms will be possible on Saturday.
