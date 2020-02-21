Brutally cold morning. Temperatures in the 20s with the wind it feels even worse. Use caution walking on sidewalks and parking lots, there may be a slick spot or two due to residual moisture. There's a greater concern for ice or snow covered roads on the Plateau.
A brisk but sunny Friday highs in the 40s.
Saturday starts off bitter in the 20s. A big swing in the afternoon, highs in the 50s.
The weekend still calls for a little rain, especially on Sunday. Rain chances spike on Monday.
