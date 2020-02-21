Brutally cold morning. Temperatures in the 20s with the wind it feels even worse. Use caution walking on sidewalks and parking lots, there may be a slick spot or two due to residual moisture. There's a greater concern for ice or snow covered roads on the Plateau. 

A brisk but sunny Friday highs in the 40s. 

Saturday starts off bitter in the 20s. A big swing in the afternoon, highs in the 50s. 

The weekend still calls for a little rain, especially on Sunday. Rain chances spike on Monday.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.