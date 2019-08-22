Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.

Here's the scenario: Rain and thunderstorms across northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky possible for the morning drive. Another round is possible is the afternoon. A few of those could be strong to severe. High wind is the greatest threat. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday, with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the upper 80s in general again.

This weekend a few showers and storms remain in the forecast with highs in the 80s again. The best rain chance both Saturday and Sunday will be along and south of I-40.

Next week expect a few spotty showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 91 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SW 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 69 Wind: NW 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Laura Bannon

