Early morning rain and thunderstorms make for an early wake up call. Nothing severe although some storms may be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Periods of rain/storms expected today. Highs in the lower 70s.
Calmer tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Another round of storms expected for the second half of the week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: E/N 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Wind: N 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny.
Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers/rumbles late.
Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of AM showers/storms.
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.