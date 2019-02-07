A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT remains in effect due to the threat of localized flooding and more storms on Thursday.

We're off to a much calmer start Thursday. Roads are wet, so please take it easy for your morning commute. Showers are possible from time to time. The threat of heavy rain doesn't come back into the picture until later.

We're in for a big warm-up today with highs soaring near 80 degrees. This is ahead of the next round of storms that comes marching in this afternoon and evening.

There is a threat of severe weather with this round, especially in West Tennessee. Damaging wind is still the chief concern. An isolated tornado is not out of the equation, so please be weather aware.

Heavy rain and storms move across the Midstate through this evening, coming to an end around midnight. Behind that, much colder air spills in. By Friday morning, we'll have temps in the 20s and brisk northwest winds.

It will be dry and chilly Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We'll have bright sunshine to start off the weekend and temps in the 40s.

The rain break is temporary with another round arriving on Sunday. This starts another soggy stretch that’ll last all the way into Tuesday of next week.