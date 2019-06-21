Round after round we go. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through evening. Right now, damaging wind is the primary concern.
In the meantime, it's going to get HOT. Highs tap into the lower 90s with higher humidity.
For the weekend, plan on some serious heat. Highs in the 90s, feels like factor... more like upper 90s. More storms are possible. Make sure you're connected to us and download the News4 App.
The active weather pattern does not look to break until next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. 40% chance of showers and storms late. Some severe. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.