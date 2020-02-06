It's been an extremely active weather week and Mother Nature will throw some more curve balls in this direction.
Several waves of rain this morning favor the Cumberland Plateau. Showers will continue for the Metro mainly in the morning. The 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for the possibility of additional flooding, especially for southeast Middle Tennessee. We have several school closings on top of illness.
Here's the plot twist. As colder air moves in tonight, a few snow showers are possible. We're looking at minor accumulations, no need to panic. A dusting is possible on elevated surfaces. The Plateau could pick up a half inch of snow by morning. The rest of the day will be quiet and chilly in the 40s.
There's another shot of precipitation starting off the weekend. A rain/snow mix is possible for Saturday morning. Highs warming through the middle 40s.
A brief break from the rain on Sunday. It'll also be much warmer. Get outside and enjoy because more rain in the forecast next week.
