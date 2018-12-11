Nice warm up the next few days, rain returns late week.
This evening will become partly cloudy and cold, with lows around freezing.No freezing fog expected in the morning like this morning.
On Wednesday, clouds will increase giving us a variably cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a little higher, but it might not feel that way due to a breeze from time to time, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday will turn cloudy with a few showers possible, especially over our western communities. Highs will rise to the upper 50s.
Expect rain at times on Friday and through the first part of Saturday, at least. Highs will remain in the 50s.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will turn sunny again with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
