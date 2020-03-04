More pleasant weather's expected before chilly air takes over on Friday.
Tonight will be cloudy and cool, with lows in the 40s.
Thursday will be cloudy early with the slightest chance for a few showers along the TN/AL line. Expect some sunshine to develop by late afternoon with highs in the lowermost 60s.
Friday will be breezy and very chilly -- lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
The weekend looks bright. Both mornings will begin in the 30s. Saturday afternoon will warm to near 60. Sunday, lowermost 70s are expected.
Rain showers then develop Monday through Wednesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.