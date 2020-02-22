Chilly but really nice day across the Mid State.
Tonight will be dry with cold temperatures falling down to near-freezing.
Sunday will start dry with showers increasing through the afternoon.
Off and on showers and a few storms will be around for much of Monday.
Rain will move out Tuesday morning.
A quick round of isolated showers is expected Wednesday and there could be just enough cold air around for some wintry mischief.
The back half of the week will be cooler.
Temperatures hover in the 50's Sunday to Tuesday with 40's expected Wednesday through Friday.
