After a cloudy start, sunshine is spilling back into the area. 

 
Overall, a quiet day is on top with sunshine and highs near-normal in the upper 40's/low 50's. 
 
Showers return for Thursday morning along with a slim chance for wet snowflakes mixing in. 
Don't get too excited because this will not be much of anything for our area. 
 
This round of precipitation moves out by Thursday night. 
We'll be dry and sunny for Friday and Saturday before rain moves back in Sunday. 
 
Temperatures will range from the 40's to low 50's in the afternoon for the next several days. 
Overnight, temperatures will hang in the 20's and 30's. 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.