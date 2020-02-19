After a cloudy start, sunshine is spilling back into the area.
Overall, a quiet day is on top with sunshine and highs near-normal in the upper 40's/low 50's.
Showers return for Thursday morning along with a slim chance for wet snowflakes mixing in.
Don't get too excited because this will not be much of anything for our area.
This round of precipitation moves out by Thursday night.
We'll be dry and sunny for Friday and Saturday before rain moves back in Sunday.
Temperatures will range from the 40's to low 50's in the afternoon for the next several days.
Overnight, temperatures will hang in the 20's and 30's.
