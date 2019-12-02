Cloudy and cold weather will continue this afternoon with an occasional snow flurry or two. Temperatures will hold steady, in the upper 30s. An additional dusting of snow is possible on the Cumberland Plateau by evening.
Tonight, clouds will gradually clear from west to east. Temperatures by morning will be in the upper 20s.
Some sunshine will return Tuesday. It'll turn slightly milder during the afternoon, but remain chilly overall. Wednesday and Thursday will turn even milder, with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will be sunny, but more clouds will move in on Thursday.
Our next rain maker arrives Friday. Saturday and Sunday look pleasant, before more rain moves in Sunday night and Monday. Highs Friday through Monday will be in the 50s and lowermost 60s. Expect lows in the 30s and lowermost 40s.
