A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Tuesday.
Rain showers spreading across the area this evening, meanwhile temperatures will fall into the the low 40s. Rain will turn to a brief period of sleet and/or freezing rain before turning to all snow late this evening. Snow's likely to begin falling in Nashville by 10pm. Light snow will quickly transition to snow showers and flurries before ending from west to east, likely around 2am in Nashville.
By sunrise Tuesday, a few flurries will remain only along the Cumberland Plateau. A dusting to 1/2" of snow will be possible through most of Middle Tennessee. Slightly higher totals are expected over southern Kentucky and the Upper Cumberland Plateau. Some spots there could see 1". Allow extra travel time. Use caution especially on bridges, overpasses, and on hills.
Dangerously cold weather is expected Tuesday with wind chills in the single digits at 7am. The temperature will only climb to 32 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
After a hard freeze Wednesday morning, the sunshine will help things warm to the mid 40s.
Thursday gets even warmer with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 50.
Friday and Saturday expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday will be spectacular with a sunny sky and high in the low 60s.
