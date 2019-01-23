Much colder weather will take over this evening, allowing the rain to briefly turn to a period of light sleet and then snow before exiting the area. A dusting will be possible along the TN/KY line. As much as a half inch could fall on the middle and upper Cumberland Plateau.
Tomorrow will be notably colder with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 40s. A few flurries will be possible Thursday night as our next Arctic cold front passes through. Behind that on Friday, temperatures will begin in the teens and end the day around freezing, but it will be a dry start to the weekend.
This weekend, temperatures will moderate slightly. A few passing sprinkles or flurries will be possible under a variably cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 20s. Highs will be in the 40s.
Temperatures will briefly rebound into the 50s on Monday before more Arctic air along with some snow showers enter Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.
