A 4WARN Weather Alert through Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Tennessee and Northwest Middle Tennessee through Thursday at noon.

Rain will continue to flow in from the south through morning with a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain. This will create slick spots in areas especially bridges and overpasses.

Preparing your car for winter weather Meteorologist Cody Murphy shows you ways to prepare your car for the worst this winter.

A few flurries will linger through morning.

1 to 2 inches of snow and a light glazing of ice across northwestern Tennessee through Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, we'll begin to dry out with gradually clearing sky for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up to the 50s by Friday and will stay there through the weekend.