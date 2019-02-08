Spring one day, winter the next.
Tonight mostly clear and cold, low 18, wind chills will be in the single digits in some spots by morning.
Slightly warmer on Saturday with highs climbing back to the mid 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day.
Our next rain maker moves in Sunday. Highs will nudge up to near 50.This will mark the start of another period.
Monday and Tuesday's rain chances range from 70 to 80 percent. We'll likely see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain Sunday through Tuesday before seeing a break Wednesday. The break doesn't appear to last too long as more rain moves back in by Thursday.
